How ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Filmmaker John Krasinski Prepared for a Potential Third Movie
In 2018, John Krasinski turned the industry on its head when his original genre movie, A Quiet Place, premiered to rapturous reviews from critics and audiences. $335 million later, Paramount Pictures didn’t waste any time and approached Krasinski about a sequel, something he initially turned down. Of course, he eventually changed his mind about making A Quiet Place Part II, which chronicles the Abbott family’s first steps into the unknown, but his reasons for saying no were understandable.www.hollywoodreporter.com