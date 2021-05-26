Netflix’s The Sandman Series Adds Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
Netflix and Warner Bros. Television have announced that they have enlisted 12 more cast members to join Neil Gaiman’s highly-anticipated series adaptation of Vertigo Comic’s The Sandman, with Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, Cruella) signing on for the fan-favorite role of Death. Golden Globe nominees Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), David Thewlis (Harry Potter films), and Stephen Fry (Wilde) have also joined the cast along with Emmy winner Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille) and Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who). Richardson, Thewlis, Fry, and Coleman are set to portray the respective roles of Ethel Cripps, John Dee, Gilbert, and Johanna Constantine, with Oswalt voicing the character of Matthew the Raven.www.comingsoon.net