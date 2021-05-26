Netflix’s The Sandman Series Adds Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Neil Gaiman has announced the addition of four more cast members for the upcoming Sandman series on Netflix. DEATH — Dream’s wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister. Significantly harder to cast than you might imagine (well, than I imagined, anyway). Hundreds of talented women from all around the planet auditioned, and they were brilliant, and none of them were right. Someone who could speak the truth to Dream, on the one hand, but also be the person you’d want to meet when your life was done on the other. And then we saw Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s (she/her) audition and we knew we had our Death.