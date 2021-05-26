Cancel
JBL Defends John Cena Over Apology To China

ringsidenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena is a man of integrity who embodies hustle, loyalty and respect. However, after his recent apology to China for calling Taiwan a country, it seems John Cena has become a controversial figure due to the current political climate in China. While many fans and pro wrestlers went after...

www.ringsidenews.com
IndieWire

John Cena Apologizes to China After ‘F9’ Taiwan Interview Sparks Outrage: ‘Sorry for My Mistake’

John Cena has issued an apology on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo after backlash ignited in the nation over him referring to Taiwan as “a country” during a publicity interview for his upcoming “Fast & Furious” tentpole “F9” (via CNN). Cena found himself at the center of controversy because of an interview he gave to Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS. Cena told the network that “Taiwan is the first country that can watch ‘F9,'” upsetting many in China who consider Taiwan merely a breakaway territory.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

John Cena to produce new WWE series for Peacock

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... John Cena is returning to the WWE fold as a producer for a brand new series on Peacock. On Tuesday, Peacock announced on Twitter that Cena will be the producer and narrator for a show called WWE Evil. WWE Evil will explore the minds and psychology of the “most diabolical antagonists in WWE history.” Peacock has not announced a premiere date for the series.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

John Cena Comments On New WWE Evil Series

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena says he’s excited for the new WWE Evil project. As noted earlier today, Peacock and the WWE Network announced that Cena will executive produce and narrate a new WWE Evil project, which will be “an entertaining psychological expose into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.”
TV & VideosCollider

John Cena Hosting Weekly Video Series About the Cars of ‘F9’

If you're a fan of muscle cars and guilty pleasure action thrillers, you'll be excited to learn that John Cena is showing off some of the featured vehicles in the upcoming F9 film in a new online video series. "Get Fast & Furious with John Cena" is a multi-platform venture with weekly posts on both Twitter and Facebook that dives into the various cars we can expect from the ninth installment in this gigantic action franchise.
Entertainment/Film

‘F9’ Featurette: John Cena Shows Off His Supercars in Weekly ‘Fast and Furious’ Videos

A new F9 featurette has been released and….it’s John Cena! The newest cast member of the Fast and Furious franchise is releasing a weekly video series called “Get Fast & Furious with John Cena” to show off the supercars the characters will be driving in the ninth installment of the franchise. This episode’s star: a 1968 mid-engine Dodge Charger. Watch the F9 featurette below.
WWETVOvermind

John Cena is Creating a Peacock Show Called “WWE Evil”

On one hand, the fact that John Cena is moving up in the world and is going to produce a series AND narrate it is kind of cool, especially since it’s focusing on something he knows plenty about, the WWE and the heels that have come and gone over the years. The only thing about this is that the WWE has seen heels turn into faces and vice versa, so perhaps Cena will be going into this aspect of the business as well when talking about the villains of WWE, or maybe he’ll be focusing on something that we’re not quite seeing yet. Making the assumption that he’ll be talking about the heels, John might want to include himself in the mix at some point since he’s turned heel at some point as well, and in fact, that’s kind of how he came into the ring to start with when he unleashed his “ruthless aggression”. But there have been a number of different characters that have come to the ring that have been more than a little wicked, and some of them have been popular for decades while some have come and gone in a very short time by comparison. When we’re talking about heels though there are a lot of wrestlers that can be placed in this category since it’s something that happens from time to time when a wrestler’s current gimmick isn’t working or if it’s simply deemed as a good move for the company. Real evil, the truly diabolical minds that have come through the WWE, are those that have endured for quite a while and could be called evil in a big way. Obviously the funny part about this is that most of those in the ring aren’t even close to being like the persona they take on. But when the bell rings they’re all business, and it shows.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Rejects the Idea That He Carried WWE

John Cena sat down with Den of Geek this week to discuss a variety of topics, including the Firefly Fun House match from WrestleMania 36 last year and what he wants out of his next WWE run whenever that happens. But the 16-time world champion also took the opportunity to push back against the idea that he "carried" the company during his decade-plus run as WWE's top draw.
WWEPWMania

How John Cena Currently Feels About Returning To WWE

In an interview with DenOfGeek.com, John Cena commented on his status with WWE and a possible return to the company:. Cena: “I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute. So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE. I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of…”
Wrestling World

John Cena shares the photo of WWE's logo

The multiple world champion John Cena has now been missing from the WWE rings for a whole year, or from his last match which was that of Wrestlemania 36, which took place in the Performace Center in Orlando, where he went to face an emerging The Fiend, in the first and historic Firefly Fun House match of the history of the McMahon-owned company.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

News On When John Cena’s “Peacemaker” TV Series Will Release

John Cena’s TV series Peacemaker will be releasing next year. The HBO Max show, based on the DC Comics character of the same now, will begin streaming in January of 2022. This according to filmmaker James Gunn (as transcribed by Screenrant), creator of the TV series and director of the upcoming film The Suicide Squad, which will also star Cena in the role of Peacemaker.
WWEPopculture

John Cena to Narrate New WWE Antagonist Series

John Cena is returning to WWE. He's not going to be competing in the ring, but the WWE Superstar will lend his voice for a new WWE series on Peacock. It was announced on Tuesday that Cena will narrate the Peacock original series WWE Evil. Along with being the narrator, Cena will serve as executive producer, according to TV Line.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Reveals What He Wants in WWE Return

It's been a minute since we've seen John Cena in a WWE ring, and while many thought he might pop up at WrestleMania 37, that was clearly not the case. Cena has been busier than ever though in Hollywood, with his latest role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad spinning off into a solo series for HBO Max, so his schedule isn't lightening up anytime soon. That said, Cena is itching to get back to WWE, but in a new interview with Den of Geek, he revealed what he wants in a WWE return. His last match was the amazing Firefly Funhouse Match with Bray Wyatt, and when he returns he wants to make sure the "narrative" is front and center.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Peacock Taps John Cena for WWE Evil, A Cerebral Series Look at Heels

It seems so long ago, but those who followed John Cena in his WWE years might not remember how he wasn't always the super babyface of the company. In fact, the former doctor of Thuganomics was initially a heel and now he'll be contributing to the WWE Network portion of Peacock programming in a new series called WWE Evil in the role of creator, executive producer, and host, according to Deadline Hollywood. The series is described as a "psychological exposé" into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history and their impact on mainstream culture.
WWEPopculture

John Cena's Next WWE Project Revealed

John Cena is returning to WWE. However, he's not going to be compete in the ring. The WWE Superstar will lend his voice for a new WWE series on Peacock. It was announced on Tuesday that Cena would narrate the Peacock original series WWE Evil. Along with being the narrator, Cena will serve as executive producer, according to TV Line.
ChinaCNS News

John Cena Apologizes to Genocidal, Communist China For Calling Taiwan a Country

Former WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena apologized profusely to Communist China for referring to Taiwan as a country during an interview promoting the latest Fast and Furious movie. China has maintained that Taiwan is under the country’s rule while the sovereign island claims otherwise. John Cena apologized in Chinese...
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists. In a short video posted Tuesday on Chinese social media site Weibo,...