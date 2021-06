Kelly Ripa marked her and husband Mark Consuelos' wedding anniversary in a permanent way. As they celebrated their milestone 25th wedding anniversary this year, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host got "5.1.96" inked on the inside of her elbow, the numbers representing their wedding date. Ripa unveiled the new ink in a post to her Instagram Story on Friday showing the delicate tattoo as well as her fresh manicure with the caption, "Clean mani and fine lines." The tattoo marks the second such tribute to her husband, as Ripa also has "Consuelos" inked on her wrist.