It kind of looks like the Titans might be taking on a bit more than they’re ready for when it comes to season 3, as their trip to Gotham appears as though it might be plagued by a certain cackling villain that is known for being one of the deadliest DC villains around. On top of that, the Red Hood will be making an appearance, as will Nightwing. It’s been easy to see thus far that the Titans have been impressing enough people that they’ve been kept on for two seasons and are easily rounding towards their third this coming August. The show is definitely different than what people became used to with the animated version, which was far more comical and focused less on the real-world implications that might occur should the Titans go up against some of the more notorious villains in DC’s long list of bad guys. There’s no doubt that fans are ready to see things go further though since the buildup to this point has been coming for a bit and it’s bound to happen that the trip to Gotham will be on that will be a memorable one once it’s over and done with.