"They awakened something in him." Shudder has released an official trailer for a mysterious indie horror thriller titled Son, written & directed by Irish filmmaker Ivan Kavanagh. This just premiered at the Dublin Film Festival a few months ago. In Son, after a mysterious group breaks into Laura's home and attempts to abduct her young son, the two flee town in search of safety. But soon after, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from strange psychosis & convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, she commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past. The film stars Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Cranston Johnson, and Luke David Blumm as David. This looks incredibly creepy. The cult seems super demented and I don't like them. At all.