Doctor Who and Killing Eve stars join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

Doctor Who icon Tom Baker's mysterious Under Gallery Curator returns this November to aid UNIT in the upcoming Big Finish Productions audio drama release UNIT: Nemesis. With Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart and Ingrid Oliver's Osgood returning for service, the alien-packed adventures find the UNIT team taking on the Ice Warriors and battling malevolent Time Lord the Eleven (Mark Bonnar) through the streets of Edinburgh and beyond. The new four-box-set arc of Doctor Who spinoff adventures is set to release later this year- but for those of you looking to pre-order the collector's edition CD (£24.99) or the digital download (£19.99), you can head over to Big Finish's site (here). Now here's a look at the key art, followed by a rundown of what you can expect.