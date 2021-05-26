Doctor Who and Killing Eve stars join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.