Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Doctor Who and Killing Eve stars join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's The Sandman series has revealed some new cast members in addition to the ones already announced – and there are familiar faces from Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Killing Eve among the list. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book and is executive producing and co-writing, announced the...

www.digitalspy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
John Dee
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Stars#Interview Stars#Comic Book#Cast Members#Tudors#Lyta Hall#Digital Spy#Apple News#Killing Eve#Fantastic Beasts#Costume#Casting Announcements#Matthew#Grindelwald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Doctor Who
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.
TV & VideosDecider

‘My Teacher, My Obsession’ Netflix Cast Guide: Who’s Who In The Seductive Thriller

Ah, the classic illicit love story: the student-teacher romance. From Lolita to the “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” music video, we love a tale about forbidden love. A relatively new entry to the category is My Teacher, My Obsession on Netflix. The film does take pains to explain that there’s no under-age, statutory business going on, that our student, Kyla (Lucy Loken) is 18 years old when she develops an unhealthy obsession with the new teacher at her high school, Chris (played by Rusty Joiner).
MoviesPosted by
People

Kate Hudson Joins Netflix's Star-Studded KnivesOut Sequel

The game is afoot — and Kate Hudson is up for the task. The actress and businesswoman revealed Thursday that she has boarded the first sequel to Knives Out, teaming up with a star-studded list of previously announced newcomers including Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. and Edward Norton.
MoviesBroadway.com

Debra Messing Joins Cast of Netflix's 13 Movie Adaptation

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Emmy winner Debra Messing has joined the cast of the upcoming 13 film adaptation, according to Deadline. The stage and screen star will play Evan Goldman’s mother in the Netflix movie, which is based on the Jason Robert Brown musical of the same name.
TV SeriesPosted by
B100

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
TV Seriesthevulcanreporter.com

‘Sandman’: Jenna Coleman Set To Play Constantine in Netflix Series

Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman will be playing Constantine in the upcoming Netflix Sandman series. In the comics, Constantine is a man who is encircled by a wreath of cigarette smoke, sorcery, and shame. John Constantine wields the dark arts to save his soul, as well as the earth itself. We have previously seen the character in his own solo film from 2005, with Keanu Reeves playing the titular Constantine. A Constantine tv show also aired on NBC for one season, with Matt Ryan in the lead role.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Marvel’s Secret Invasion: Christopher McDonald Joins Star-Studded Cast

Upcoming Disney+ Marvel show Secret Invasion continues to stack its already star-studded cast. The latest actor to join the Secret Invasion cast is Christopher McDonald. The veteran actor is best known for his roles in Happy Gilmore, Requiem for a Dream, and Thelma & Louise. Deadline doesn’t have specifics on who McDonald will play, but say it’s “a newly created character that could cross over to the larger MCU, including appearing in movies and other Disney+ limited series.”
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

'Sandman' Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show. They join previously announced series lead Tom Sturridge and fellow cast members Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Netflix casts Sandman’s Death, Desire, and Constantine, reveals Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis characters

It appears that Netflix’s episodic adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comics series, The Sandman, might actually be happening. After years of false starts and rumors and questions of how the hell you plan to make this thing, the streamer announced a round of cast members for the show. And before you ask, yes, David Thewlis is included in the list, as he should be.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis

Doctor Who icon Tom Baker's mysterious Under Gallery Curator returns this November to aid UNIT in the upcoming Big Finish Productions audio drama release UNIT: Nemesis. With Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart and Ingrid Oliver's Osgood returning for service, the alien-packed adventures find the UNIT team taking on the Ice Warriors and battling malevolent Time Lord the Eleven (Mark Bonnar) through the streets of Edinburgh and beyond. The new four-box-set arc of Doctor Who spinoff adventures is set to release later this year- but for those of you looking to pre-order the collector's edition CD (£24.99) or the digital download (£19.99), you can head over to Big Finish's site (here). Now here's a look at the key art, followed by a rundown of what you can expect.
Theater & Dancetvinsider.com

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Explained: What Is the DC Comics Adaptation?

Between the long-running Arrowverse on The CW and HBO Max's growing library of superhero shows, you might think there's no room left for new series based on DC's massive comic book library. You'd be wrong. Netflix is now tackling one of the most critically acclaimed DC titles of all time through its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.