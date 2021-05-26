Disney Channel and Disney Junior Shutting Down

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire industry from the very top right down to the bottom, but Pixar were hit harder than most in terms of nothing but the revenue the studio lost out on. Prior to last year, only four of their previous 21 movies earned less than $400 million at the box office, but theaters around the world closed their doors just a couple of weeks after Onward arrived, causing the whimsical fantasy to be shuffled onto VOD.