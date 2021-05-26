Disney Channel and Disney Junior Shutting Down
Back in 1983, a much-smaller Walt Disney Company launched a little cable channel known as “The Disney Channel”. Featuring such hits as “Mousercise” and “Welcome to Pooh Corner”, the fledgling outlet went on to develop decades of Disney content. Although a much smaller venue than channels like ABC or ESPN, Disney Channel nonetheless was an important arrow in Disney’s media quiver. But now, with Disney+ becoming the primary focus of The Walt Disney Company, it appears Disney Channel’s days are numbered.www.piratesandprincesses.net