Disney Channel and Disney Junior Shutting Down

By WDW Pro
piratesandprincesses.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1983, a much-smaller Walt Disney Company launched a little cable channel known as “The Disney Channel”. Featuring such hits as “Mousercise” and “Welcome to Pooh Corner”, the fledgling outlet went on to develop decades of Disney content. Although a much smaller venue than channels like ABC or ESPN, Disney Channel nonetheless was an important arrow in Disney’s media quiver. But now, with Disney+ becoming the primary focus of The Walt Disney Company, it appears Disney Channel’s days are numbered.

www.piratesandprincesses.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Junior#The Walt Disney Company#Disney Movies#Fox Entertainment#Streaming Movies#Abc#Espn#Disney Channel#The Walt Disney Channel#Fy2020#European#Americans#Cbs Corp#Natgeo#Fx#Amc#Pirates Princesses#Pnp#Universal Theme Parks#Themed Entertainment
