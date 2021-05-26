Cancel
First 'Uncharted' Footage Quickly Teases Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's Video Game Adaptation

By Caitlin Albers
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first footage from the upcoming Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has been revealed. In a new promotional video for Sony —which focuses on its employees — the tiniest tease of the movie was given, which showed a glimpse of Holland and Wahlberg’s characters Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan. There’s not a whole lot to ingest from the whopping two seconds of footage, as it’s simply rapid shots that feature the duo at some sort of black-tie event.

