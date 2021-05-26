First 'Uncharted' Footage Quickly Teases Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's Video Game Adaptation

And this info was astonishing- what I would no give to see this footage. I bet it's equally amazing!. "Every song performed on "Lip Sync Battle" has to get cleared by the artists and songwriters involved in the track. Once the show decided on "Umbrella," it wasn't certain that they could get the rights. Britney Spears' "Oops I Did It Again" was prepared as a backup, and, according to the creative brief viewed by Insider, would have involved Holland dressed in the classic red latex jumpsuit and a possible cameo from Spears in costume as an astronaut."