First 'Uncharted' Footage Quickly Teases Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's Video Game Adaptation
The first footage from the upcoming Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has been revealed. In a new promotional video for Sony —which focuses on its employees — the tiniest tease of the movie was given, which showed a glimpse of Holland and Wahlberg’s characters Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan. There’s not a whole lot to ingest from the whopping two seconds of footage, as it’s simply rapid shots that feature the duo at some sort of black-tie event.collider.com