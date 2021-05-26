newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House making plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II: report

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BplNV_0aCHNS3t00
© Getty

The White House is making plans for President Biden to meet with the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II in June, a U.S. official told CNN on Wednesday.

The White House and Buckingham Palace are planning for Biden and the queen to meet in the U.K. before he heads to a NATO meeting on June 14, the official said. This would be Biden’s first trip outside the U.S. since the start of his term, during which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted international trips.

The planned meeting comes after the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April at the age of 99. Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to the queen, according to the CNN report.

This would also mark the 13th time the queen has met with a U.S. president during her 69-year reign.

According to the White House Historical Association, the queen first met then-President Truman in 1951 and last visited the White House in 2007 in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the English settlement of Jamestown, Va.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#President Biden#Cnn#Nato#English#Then President Truman#April#Husband#June#United Kingdom#U S#Jamestown#International Trips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

George Floyd's family has 'great' White House meeting with Biden

On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, his family met with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House on Tuesday and expressed optimism that a sweeping police reform bill named after him will eventually become law. Floyd’s family, including his three brothers and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Jill Biden to join president at G-7 Summit

First lady Jill Biden will join President Biden at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the United Kingdom next month, the White House announced on Friday. The trip to Cornwall will be the first overseas trip taken by the first couple. The G-7 summit is set to take place from June 11 to 13.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House pressed on evacuating Afghan allies as time runs out

The Biden administration is facing increasingly urgent calls to evacuate Afghans who helped the United States during the 20-year war and are at risk of being hunted down and killed by the Taliban after U.S. troops depart. The top general in the United States confirmed this week that the military...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden meets with Kennedy Center honorees at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. The president met at the White House with the recipients of the lifetime artistic achievement awards: country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke. They were joined by the honorees’ guests, the chairman of the board of trustees and the president of the Kennedy Center, and Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden replacing four Trump-appointed members of US Commission of Fine Arts

President Biden is replacing four members of the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts that were appointed by former President Trump . Among the new appointees the White House announced Tuesday is Peter Cook, a principal at HGA Architects who’s work includes the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
WorldPosted by
WRAL News

Queen Elizabeth II visits navy carrier ahead of deployment

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II made a quick visit Saturday to the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous 16th- century predecessor, ahead of its maiden operational deployment. The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the latest Royal Navy ship to honor the Tudor-era monarch who vanquished the...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Kamala Harris greets South Korean president ahead of Biden meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday once again served as President Biden’s opening act ahead of his second foreign-leader visit to the White House. Harris, who has taken an increasingly prominent role in diplomacy on Biden’s behalf, exchanged pleasantries with South Korean President Moon Jae-in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden hosts meeting with DACA recipients in Oval Office

President Biden invited a group of “Dreamers” to the Oval Office Friday in a bid to extend the Obama-era program to protect immigrants that were brought to the US as children. The six Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, also known as “Dreamers,” met with Biden as he faces a...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden holds West Wing meeting with six illegal immigrants, 'We are home'

President Biden invited a group of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients in the Oval Office Friday amid a push for immigration reform in Washington. Biden, facing a mounting migrant crisis at the southern border, is working to extend the DACA program, an Obama-era effort to protect people who were brought to the U.S. as children, which came under fire during the Trump administration.