White House making plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II: report

© Getty

The White House is making plans for President Biden to meet with the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II in June, a U.S. official told CNN on Wednesday.

The White House and Buckingham Palace are planning for Biden and the queen to meet in the U.K. before he heads to a NATO meeting on June 14, the official said. This would be Biden’s first trip outside the U.S. since the start of his term, during which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted international trips.

The planned meeting comes after the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April at the age of 99. Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to the queen, according to the CNN report.

This would also mark the 13th time the queen has met with a U.S. president during her 69-year reign.

According to the White House Historical Association, the queen first met then-President Truman in 1951 and last visited the White House in 2007 in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the English settlement of Jamestown, Va.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.