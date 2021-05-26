Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The Winning Element PGA DFS Picks, Player Pool & Allocations for the Charles Schwab Challenge

By Jason Rouslin
awesemo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after a major can always feel like a bit of a letdown in terms of overall interest and PGA DFS, but with Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka adding drama to the sport not seen in a long time, the interest in the game is continuing to rise. Now, the Charles Schwab Challenge has gone through a bit of a lull in years past, but with a lot of the world’s best teeing it up last year here due to COVID-19, many have chosen to come back. That should set up for an interesting week of fantasy golf and PGA DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel contests.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billy Horschel#Fanduel Contests#He Got Game#Player Pool Allocations#Article Index Key Legend#The Pga Tour#Fanduel Rrb Conners#Gpp Pga Dfs#Rbc Heritage#Fanduel Contests#Lineups#Fantasy Golf#Fanduel Cheat Sheets#The Game#Gpps#Golfer#This Week#Top End Studs#Fringe Golfers#Targets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Honda
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Matt Wallace among 3 tied for 36-hole lead at Wells Fargo Championship

Matt Wallace had never competed at Quail Hollow Club until this week. He added the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte to his PGA Tour schedule for the first time because he felt up for the challenge. The Brit called Quail Hollow "a beast of a golf course" in comments to...
Charlotte, NCbettingpros.com

Best Prop Bets for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship (PGA)

The Wells Fargo Championship returns to the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule after the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Max Homa returns as the defending champion from 2019 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. He’ll need to hold off a strong field featuring two-time Wells Fargo winner Rory McIlroy and six of the top-nine golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Here, we’ll look at the most interesting prop bets available for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship while trying to maximize our profit.
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2021 PGA Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! A quick congrats to K.H. Lee on his first career PGA Tour victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite the change of venue to TPC Craig Ranch, the tournament continues to leave a rather "blah" impression overall...a bummer for such a long-standing PGA Tour event.
GolfPosted by
AFP

Three share Quail Hollow lead with McIlroy, Mickelson in pursuit

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland headlined a leading trio at Quail Hollow on Friday, where two-time winner Rory McIlroy was in the mix along with five-time major champion Phil Mickelson. Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner who has struggled of late, carded a two-under-par 69 for a six-under total of 136, where he was joined by England's Matt Wallace and American Patrick Rodgers. Wallace, a four-time European Tour winner who is gunning for a first US tour title, had five birdies in his four-under 67 while Rodgers posted a 68 highlighted by a 13-foot eagle putt at the seventh. The three were one stroke in front of Kramer Hickock, who posted a 69 for 137.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Rory McIlroy lives up to the hype in return to form with effortless 66 as England's Matt Wallace continues fine form at Wells Fargo Championship

After Rory McIlroy the statesman on Wednesday came exciting glimpses of Rory the golfing regal at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow on Friday. Goodbye to that horrible impersonator who has been mixing with the journeymen in recent tournaments. On the 10th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros’s death, a merciful welcome back to the man who has always been his natural successor, the one with the swing and flair that all that Saudi money cannot buy.
GolfObserver

Golf leagues

—— Women Who Golf for Fun will begin the season on Wednesday, May 19, at the Vineyards Golf Course, weather and course conditions permitting. Tee time is 10 a.m. New members of all skill levels are welcome. There are no league fees, and no partners needed. For further information, contact Jan at 672-4255.
Kiawah Island, SCFrankfort Times

PGA Championship, field

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The field for the 103rd PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Players listed in the first category for which they are eligible:. PGA CHAMPIONS: Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin...
Golfdailyjournal.net

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Appleton, WIPost-Crescent

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...
Fort Worth, TXPGA Tour

DraftKings preview: Charles Schwab Challenge

The TOUR leaves Kiawah Island, and so does Phil Mickelson with his sixth major title. The TOUR travels from the historic 2021 PGA Championship to the storied Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The course will play as a par 70, measuring 7,209 and will be putt on bentgrass greens. There are 121 players in the field, and the standard top 65 and ties make the cut. The Charles Schwab Challenge was the first tournament back after the COVID-19 shut down last season. Daniel Berger (+1800, $10,000) is your defending champion.
Golfrotoballer.com

The Turn: Fantasy Golf Podcast - Charles Schwab Challenge PGA DFS Picks

Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) is joined by Andrew Poore (@AndrewPutters) to discuss the upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge! Hop over to @TheTurnGolfPod to check out this brand-new episode! Scroll down to checkout this week's YouTube link. Be sure to subscribe to The Turn Podcast, part of RotoBaller Radio's Podcast Network. Like and...
Fort Worth, TXblackchronicle.com

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that called six majors

For the fifth and final time this season, the PGA Tour will head to Texas for a tournament. The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge takes place at the par-70 Colonial Country Club, located in Fort Worth, Texas. While the course has a slope rating of 138, making it more difficult than the average course, its short length attracts golfers of many different driving distances. There are just two par-5s and low scores are plentiful as the last six winners have broken 10-under par.