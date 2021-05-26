The Winning Element PGA DFS Picks, Player Pool & Allocations for the Charles Schwab Challenge

A week after a major can always feel like a bit of a letdown in terms of overall interest and PGA DFS, but with Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka adding drama to the sport not seen in a long time, the interest in the game is continuing to rise. Now, the Charles Schwab Challenge has gone through a bit of a lull in years past, but with a lot of the world’s best teeing it up last year here due to COVID-19, many have chosen to come back. That should set up for an interesting week of fantasy golf and PGA DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel contests.