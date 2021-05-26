Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The Charles Schwab Challenge

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? We have a perfect solution for you. This year, Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000. Ultimately, winning the Yahoo Cup comes down to picking the right golfers. Today I will provide my top three value PGA DFS picks based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins and two different lineup variations for building lineups this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.