Race Preview: NASCAR DFS Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Breakdown for DraftKings + FanDuel including Ryan Blaney

Charlotte Motor Speedway Post-Practice Media Availability | Friday, May 28, 2021. BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 2 Keystone Light Ford Mustang — YOU WON THIS RACE LAST YEAR, BUT THE CHOOSE RULE WASN’T AROUND THEN. HOW DOES THAT CHANGE A TWO-TIRE CALL IF YOU ARE ABLE TO PICK THE POSITION YOU’RE RESTARTING FROM? “The choose rule definitely changed, I think, the way the strategy and the races flow because being able to pick your lane with new tires give you options to be where you want to be. I can’t say specifically how it would have played out because you don’t know what everybody would have done, but I suspect it would have been definitely harder to defend the lead position I was in.”