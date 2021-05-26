Race Preview: NASCAR DFS Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Breakdown for DraftKings + FanDuel including Ryan Blaney
Following Chase Elliott's victory at the inaugural Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas, NASCAR heads back "home." Memorial Day weekend will be capped off by one of the crown jewels in the Cup Series calendar, the Coca-Cola 600. Let's delve into the fallout from last week's rain-shortened event in Austin and what to expect for NASCAR DFS purpose on DraftKings and FanDuel this Sunday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway.