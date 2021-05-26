Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Yahoo Cheat Sheet: NBA Playoff Picks for Daily Fantasy Basketball Lineups with Rudy Gobert | 5/26/21

By Staff Writer
awesemo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Playoffs are underway! Awesemo is going to continue bringing you our NBA Yahoo DFS cheat sheets all throughout the playoffs to help you take down each day’s slate. The following FREE NBA DFS picks for Yahoo fantasy basketball are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Wednesday, May 26. We get three more series kicking off their Game 2 matchups tonight, and Yahoo’s NBA playoffs slate offers us all three games to build lineups from. The Philadelphia 76ers are shaping up as a top team to stack in daily fantasy basketball lineups on Yahoo as they have a 1-0 series lead thus far against the Washington Wizards. From a betting perspective, their game also offers us the highest over/under total on the slate. Early on, the cheat sheet looks at some great options like Rudy Gobert, plus some excellent NBA Yahoo daily fantasy value plays.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Players#Yahoo Inc#76ers#Yahoo Cheat Sheet#Nba Yahoo Dfs#The Washington Wizards#Nba Rankings Lrb#Big Board#Nba Lineup Builder#The Lineup Builder#Gpa#Gpp#Team Awesemo Survey#Dfs Community#Nba Slack#Nba Dfs#Yahoo Fantasy Basketball#Nba Ownership Projections#Lineup Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAespn700sports.com

Channing Frye on the Jazz, Blazers, Gobert, DPOY, playoff picture + more

NBA vet Channing Frye joins The Drive to discuss the Jazz postseason potential, Rudy Gobert’s detractors, DPOY race, a Utah vs Milwaukee Finals(?), Lakers vs Nets(?) + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
NBANBA

Defensive Player Ladder: Rudy Gobert or Ben Simmons? Race enters final week

They play for the first-place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Both of those clubs, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz, have ranked near the top defensively all season (as have the Los Angeles Lakers, who just haven’t translated that end of the floor into comparable W-L success). Whatever the Sixers and the Jazz hope to achieve in the postseason, defense – and their most dedicated practitioners of it – will play indispensable roles.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Instant analysis: Jazz lose in down-to-the-wire fight with Warriors

The Utah Jazz lost a nail-biter to the Golden State Warriors, 119-116, on Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco. You might notice that the format is a little different here with the ‘High and Low Notes’ combined. That’s because there were so many good and not so good moments from this game that are connected and it seems like you deserve not to read these as separated thoughts. I’ll show you what I mean.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Back to the future: Warriors vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors rattled off a nice win against the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Jazz may have been missing two of their top players, but beating the team with the best record in the league, when you’re in desperate need of every win possible, is emphatically a good thing.
NBAtheScore

NBA Wednesday player props: Fade Gobert, Westbrook

We finished 2-3 with our prop picks Tuesday, moving our record to 4-5 for the week. Wednesday's card features six games, so let's get back on track with four solid plays. Here's what we're rolling with. Rudy Gobert under 14.5 points. The Trail Blazers aren't going to lead the NBA...
NBAkslsports.com

Jordan Clarkson Throws High Lob To Rudy Gobert For Alley-oop Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson threw a very high lob to center Rudy Gobert for the one-handed dunk against the Thunder. Early in the second quarter, Jordan Clarkson was driving down the lane when he saw Rudy Gobert on the left block. The Jazz sixth man hopeful threw a high lob to the Defensive Player of the Year hopeful and threw it down with his right hand.
NBAdarnews.com

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Rudy Gobert wasn't about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. He just wants the Jazz to keep focus on the bigger picture. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first...
NBAcachevalleydaily.com

Blazers win fifth straight, beat Jazz 105-98

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Carmelo Anthony added 18 points for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 11 points and 15 rebounds. The Trail Blazers won their fifth straight game and earned their ninth victory in their last 10. Portland moved into a tie with Dallas for the fifth position in the Western Conference.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Adebayo has 16 million reasons for interest in NBA awards

The $16 million promotional campaign began minutes after the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Celtics. Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade tried to turn the attention to Bam Adebayo’s coif. The fourth-year Heat center had other ideas. “Hey, man,” Adebayo said of his new...
NBAFiveThirtyEight

Defensive Metrics Don’t Ever Agree … Except On Rudy Gobert’s Great Season

End-of-year NBA awards are a good lens through which to evaluate the league’s best performances, but the framing isn’t always quite right. Certain seasons are so exemplary that viewing them only in the context of same-year contemporaries sells them badly short. The 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year Award serves...
NBAoklahoman.com

Thunder vs. Jazz: Five takeaways from OKC's loss to Utah

Less than 4 minutes into the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called a timeout. Oklahoma City was floundering. Shots were wild. Utah — in a battle for the top seed in the postseason — was pulling away with a 10-point advantage. The deficit would grow to 29, but not simply...
NBAYardbarker

The Media Bias Against Rudy Gobert

Despite solidifying himself as the clear front runner for Defensive Player of the Year, the media bias against Rudy Gobert couldn’t be more significant. In the midst of what is one of the best defensive seasons of recent memory, few mainstream media outlets accurately cover Gobert’s dominance. As a result, his impact often goes unnoticed to the point where he’s arguably the league’s most underrated player.