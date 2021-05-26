Yahoo Cheat Sheet: NBA Playoff Picks for Daily Fantasy Basketball Lineups with Rudy Gobert | 5/26/21

The NBA Playoffs are underway! Awesemo is going to continue bringing you our NBA Yahoo DFS cheat sheets all throughout the playoffs to help you take down each day’s slate. The following FREE NBA DFS picks for Yahoo fantasy basketball are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Wednesday, May 26. We get three more series kicking off their Game 2 matchups tonight, and Yahoo’s NBA playoffs slate offers us all three games to build lineups from. The Philadelphia 76ers are shaping up as a top team to stack in daily fantasy basketball lineups on Yahoo as they have a 1-0 series lead thus far against the Washington Wizards. From a betting perspective, their game also offers us the highest over/under total on the slate. Early on, the cheat sheet looks at some great options like Rudy Gobert, plus some excellent NBA Yahoo daily fantasy value plays.