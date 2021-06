Let's mix things up a little bit for Sunday's best bets. With all four of these playoff series having hit their groove over the past few games, we know a bit more about how the teams not only match up against one another, but about how each can use their best players against the other. It's hard to tell how any single player can hold up in a playoff series until we've seen it on the floor, but with three games of evidence in each of these matchups, there's some value in betting on the players over the team.