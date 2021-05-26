Cancel
Golf

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: PGA DFS Picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge | Patrick Reed

By Nathan Joyce
awesemo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back with our another edition of PGA DraftKings picks Cheat Sheets for the 2021 season. These cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. The week is kicking off with the Charles Schwab Challenge, and right now Patrick Reed is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings slate. If you’re looking for more PGA DFS advice, be sure to check out Ben Rasa’s Above The Cut article with expert daily fantasy golf picks; and catch Ben tonight for our PGA Championship PGA DFS Live Before Lock show on the Awesemo YouTube Channel.

