Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Marcus Stroman | Today, 5/26/21

The New York Mets may not be at their best yet this season, but six straight wins say otherwise as they took another W by a score of 3-2 over the Baltimore Orioles. Patrick Mazeika continues to be an unlikely hero for the Mets as his fielder’s choice once again leads to a walk-off victory. Mazeika still does not have a big-league hit yet but has two walk-off wins to his name.