MLB FanDuel Picks Today: Awesemo Main Slate Cheat Sheet for Wednesday, 5/26/21

By Staff Writer
awesemo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get every team in action today and the FanDuel MLB DFS main slate offers us nine games to build lineups from. The Yankees are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups as one of the heaviest favorites to win outright tonight as they host the Blue Jays. The Awesemo team of daily fantasy baseball experts have been working throughout the offseason to sharpen their games in order to give you the best FanDuel MLB picks to help you build your FanDuel lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB FanDuel picks cheat sheet for you all season long. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB FanDuel cheat sheet will provide some of the top MLB DFS picks today like Juan Soto, and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.

www.awesemo.com
