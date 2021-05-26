MLB FanDuel Picks Today: Awesemo Main Slate Cheat Sheet for Wednesday, 5/26/21

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! It's a nine-game schedule to get us over the midweek hump, and there are intriguing options up and down the pitching roster. Cincinnati and Washington throw out their first pitch at 7:05 pm ET tonight, and then we go all the way through the evening until San Francisco and Arizona take the field at 9:40 pm ET. As for the weather, a couple of games have a 10 percent chance of rain. However, it looks like the wind will come into play more than the rain. Boston, New York, and Detroit are expecting winds around 13 miles per hour or stronger. As of this writing, all the wind is blowing out in the four ballparks. Therefore, we may be in for a little more power in the Northeast part of the country tonight.