29 new COVID cases in region today

BU epidemiologist: The question that has haunted me the most is why did I—versus others with the same exposure—turn positive?. If you are like any other public health researcher during the last year—especially if you are an epidemiologist, like me—you have spent each and every day evaluating how public health works in practice. You have dedicated your time, your expertise, and your energy in facing one of the largest public health challenges we have seen in a century. You have become the decision maker of your inner circle, the guiding light of reason at your family dinner table, and the person on everyone’s social media page that they refer to for advice. In other words, you are in a constant state of critically evaluating yourself and your work.