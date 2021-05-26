FanDuel Cheat Sheet: PGA DFS Picks for the PGA Championship | Abraham Ancer

It was a good week at the Colonial with a terrific finish. It looked like no one was going to catch Jordan Spieth shooting 63-66-66 over the first three rounds but a 73 on Sunday opened the door from Jason Kokrak to take down the title. While it’s nice to see Jordan Spieth playing like Jordan Spieth again, Kokrak is a guy you can root for on the PGA Tour. He’s a grinder and that hard work has paid off with two wins this season. As we close to door on one historic course, we open the door to another fantastic classic venue on the PGA Tour at the Memorial.