FanDuel Cheat Sheet: PGA DFS Picks for the PGA Championship | Abraham Ancer

By Nathan Joyce
awesemo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back with another edition of PGA FanDuel picks cheat sheets for the 2021 season. These cheat sheets will help you make the right FanDuel picks in your daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. The week is kicking off with the Charles Schwab Challenge, and right now Abraham Ancer is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the FanDuel slate. If you’re looking for more PGA DFS advice, be sure to check out Ben Rasa’s Above The Cut article with expert daily fantasy golf picks; and catch Ben tonight for our PGA Championship PGA DFS Live Before Lock show on the Awesemo YouTube Channel.

www.awesemo.com
