Beaufort County, SC

Police say second-grader brought drugs to his class at St. Helena Elementary School

By Sofia Sanchez
Island Packet Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second-grader was found with drugs in class at St. Helena Elementary School on May 17, according to reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The student, who was not named in the report because he is a minor, brought a plastic bag with marijuana to school, police said. He was seen showing off a bag around 7 a.m., and his teacher told him to put it away. When the student continued to show the bag to others in his class, one of students brought it to the teacher’s attention, according to the report.

