📽️ Top 5 PGA Fades: Charles Schwab Challenge PGA DFS Picks for DraftKings + FanDuel Joaquin Niemann

All week long, you are told who the best PGA DFS and fantasy golf picks are, whether they’re studs, values or sleepers. But what most touts aren’t telling you is who not to play. That’s why Jason Rouslin has analyzed the Charles Schwab Challenge field and spotted the players he feels could be possible landmines for your daily fantasy golf lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel in his Top-5 Fades video. He’ll tell you why these golfers need to be crossed off your list and avoided, so not to tank your chances of binking a big tournament.