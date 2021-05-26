Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventnor City, NJ

Fugitive Wanted by U.S. Marshals Service Arrested on Ventnor Boardwalk

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Ventnor City police officer on patrol early Wednesday morning was able to get a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service off of the streets. Authorities say at around 4AM Wednesday, Ventnor PD Ofc. Gabriel Henao was on patrol on boardwalk near Surrey Avenue when he saw a man riding a bike and pulling another one. While speaking to the man, later identified as 42-year-old David P. Raza from Ventnor, he, "discarded drug paraphernalia from his person and fled on foot." Cops say he didn't get very far and he was arrested.

sojo1049.com
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ventnor City, NJ
Ventnor City, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#U S Marshals Service#City Police#County Police#Man City#Cops Police#The U S Marshals Service#Ventnor Pd Ofc#Ventnor Boardwalk#Patrol#Authorities#Officer#Stolen Property#Surrey Avenue#Atlantic County#Justice Charge#Bridge#Rural Salem County#Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Google
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Philly Man Dies In Cumberland County Crash

It's sad to have to admit it, but it's rare to get through any Memorial Day Weekend without hearing about some sort of tragedy. Unfortunately, 2021's Memorial Day Weekend follows suit. First things first, multiple teens have been reported missing from various regions of South Jersey. If that's not devastating enough, a man from Longport died after falling into the bay. Finally, a tragedy on the road reportedly took the life of a man only 26-years-old.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Gloucester Twp. Man Charged in Weekend Shooting in Deptford, Evading Police

A tense situation in Deptford Saturday afternoon that evolved from a standoff into a manhunt ended with a man in custody who is now charged with attempted murder. My friend texted me photos of police barricades set up outside her residence, and I was really scared for her and the teams of first responders at the scene, which included Deptford Police, Gloucester County SWAT, Gloucester Twp. Police tactical assets, NJ State Police, federal ATF, the U.S. Marshal's Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Camden County Prosecutor's Office, according to Patch.com.
Cape May County, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Cops: Nine Arrested in Large Cape May County Drug Investigation

Nine people have been arrested as part of "Operation Yo-Yo" -- a large-scale narcotics investigation initiated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the DEA. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says last week, law enforcement officers executed four search warrants in Cape May County, which wrapped-up an investigation into the distribution of cocaine.
Hammonton, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Hammonton Fire Department Rescues Driver in Overturned Vehicle

The Hammonton Fire Department got the call Wednesday evening to respond to a crash where a driver was trapped in an overturned vehicle. Fire and rescue crews from the Hammonton Fire Department responded to a crash on North 3rd St. a little before 8pm Wednesday. They found a person trapped inside an overturned vehicle, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.