St. Louis Cardinals Release Freebies For Entire Season

 8 days ago
We've been slowly getting the St, Louis Cardinals promotional schedules month by month. Well, now that the stadium will be open to full capacity on June 14, they just released the remaining season freebies and they are ones you don't want to miss. Besides the game schedule, Cardinals fans patiently...

MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals have the best record in the NL

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 09: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a double against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on May 9, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs St Louis Cardinals 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Colorado Rockies vs St Louis Cardinals 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Colorado Rockies (12-21) will collide with the St. Louis Cardinals (20-14) in the finale of a three-game weekend series at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2:15 PM ET. Colorado took a late rally with three runs in the 8th inning but lost the match with just one run at 8-9 against the Cardinals in Game 2 of a series on Saturday. The Rockies need a win here to prevent a sweep in the series. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with two runs scored on two hits with one walk and an RBI. Shortstop Trevor Story chipped in another two runs on one hit with a walk while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon acquired a run on three hits with two RBIs and a walk. CF/2B Garret Hampson, 1st Baseman Connor Joe, and Pinch Hitter Alan Trejo contributed one run each in the losing effort for the Rockies. Starter Chi Chi Gonzalez posted 8 hits, 7 earned runs, one walk, and one strikeout in 4.0 innings pitched.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

After a much-needed day off, the Brewers return home to face a division opponent for the first time in two weeks. The Brewers haven’t seen much of the St. Louis Cardinals this year, facing them just one other time this year — a Brewers series win during the Cardinals’ home opener series — and this is the only meeting between the two teams this month.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Paul DeJong’s injury is another test for the St. Louis Cardinals

Paul DeJong’s injury is another test for the St. Louis Cardinals, who have dealt with injuries for the majority of the regular season. If there is one common theme surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals’ season, it’s that they’ve dealt with injuries. A lot of them. But really, it’s the same...
MLBchatsports.com

How the Padres COVID outbreak impacts the St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports. The Cardinals are about to play against the Padres, but they will be undermanned after a COVID-19 outbreak leaves them without...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Team interested in Albert Pujols

The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in Albert Pujols, but as previously said, do not get your hopes up about a reunion happening. Yesterday, I reported that free-agent first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols was drawing interest from 3-4 teams. Today, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the St. Louis Cardinals are one of those teams, adding that there is “not much traction” toward a reunion.
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals are making history in the wrong way

May 14, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) comes to the mound to relieve starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports. The St. Louis Cardinals are making history,...
MLBPonca City News

Triple crown winners make up exclusive club

Body There has been a lot of discussion among sportswriters and sportscasters about the pending retirements of two future MLB Hall-of-famers--Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera. I have been a fan of each of these amazing players during their careers. During Pujols’ rookie season with the St. Louis Cardinals I heard...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Jack Flaherty has undeniably been the ace

The Cardinals needed Jack Flaherty to step up in 2021 and he’s delivered by becoming one of the best pitchers in the National League. Jack Flaherty has been considered an ace by many since his elite second half of 2019 for the St. Louis Cardinals. While his sub 1.00 ERA...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong’s IL stint brings up Max Moroff

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Paul DeJong is going to be out for a while with a cracked rib and...
MLBPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

St. Louis Cardinals Increase Stadium Capacity

Earlier in the week we found out that the Kansas City Chiefs would be at full capacity for the upcoming season, and now the St. Louis Cardinals are increasing their capacity. After receiving approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department, the St. Louis Cardinals will be increasing the capacity at Busch Stadium beginning Friday, May 21 (just in time for the Cubbies). This is a big win, and I am so ready to go to the ballpark for a game. Tickets are on sale now and will be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, allowing Busch Stadium capacity to roughly double.
MLBchatsports.com

Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade for Brad Hand?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Brad Hand #52 of the Washington Nationals in action against the New York Yankees during a game at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) The left-handed side of the Cardinals bullpen could be approaching disaster....
MLBArkansas Online

Flaherty finds rare success in Milwaukee, now 7-0

MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty put his frustrating history at Milwaukee's American Family Field behind him. These days, Flaherty is finding a way to win just about anywhere. Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as...