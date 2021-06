It’s not easy living off the land and building a settlement from the ground up in Going Medieval. There are plenty of dangers facing your villagers beyond starvation and struggling to build a roof over their heads. You need to also worry about raiders and wild animals attack that force you to protect your land. No matter how good your villagers are, there’s always the chance that they’re going to take damage, or they’re going to survive an injury. There are a few good ways to make sure they get the healing they deserve and to make sure they stay in a bed rather than work through the pain.