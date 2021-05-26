DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Shea Theodore | 5/26
The NHL playoffs are underway! We get three critical games tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking like the top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups. They're also the heaviest favorite to win outright with a 3-2 series lead against the Florida Panthers. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day's slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings lineups. The best part? It's all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today's slate, Shea Theodore is looking like one of the must-plays. Let's get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Wednesday, May 26.