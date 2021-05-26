📽️ The Daily Fantasy Basketball Strategy Show with Loughy and Josh 10 a.m. ET | 5/26/21

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller's coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Welcome to the start of Stage four of the 2021 CDL Season! Seattle Surge really was testing my patience today, they had me really thinking they were about to pull it out but ended up choking in Control with less than 15 seconds left and then choked again in game 5 in SnD. It was a fantastic game though to watch as they all were. Minnesota did what we thought and beat Paris as MajorManiak stepped up finally and helped lead his team to a victory. And lastly, Mack and Asim had excellent games as they led NYSL to a 3-1 win over LAG!