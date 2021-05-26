Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

📽️ The Daily Fantasy Basketball Strategy Show with Loughy and Josh 10 a.m. ET | 5/26/21

By Alan Walsh
awesemo.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA playoff action on Wednesday has three games, including two East Coast games tipping off early in the evening. Awesemo has all the daily fantasy advice and tools you need to maximize your investment. Join Dave Loughran and Josh Engleman as they go over these games in depth for Wednesday, May 26, including Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Washington Wizards. Presented by No House Advantage.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Fantasy Players#Final Fantasy#Dfs Players#Nba Players#The Washington Wizards#No House Advantage#Fanduel#Nba Boom Bust Tool#Nba Dfs#Nba Rankings#Nba Playoff Action#Competitive Lineups#Roster Players#Tournaments#76ers#Philadelphia#Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCgoingfor2.com

Fantasy MMA Strategy Guide

MMA sports has seen epic success over the last few years and today, it’s a mainstream interest for millions of fans across the world. With its growing popularity, it was only a matter of time that it entered the fantasy sports arena. In Fantasy MMA, you have the opportunity to...
Gamblingdailyfantasysportsrankings.com

Daily Fantasy

It's a bizarre three game slate of MLB DFS, and James is here to provide his approach to cash games for Monday's small slate of games on FanDuel and DraftKings. DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Sunday 6/6/21 Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW! Pitchers Corbin Burnes FD - P 11000 […]
MLBrotoballer.com

Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS Picks (5/31/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of my Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS picks. I have been focusing on the NHL and a little bit of MLB but as we get closer to the summer months, we could see some really good CSGO tournaments pop up which means great DFS tournaments to play! As always, I will give you the stats and info you need to build the best lineups possible for your GPP and cash game CS:GO contests on DraftKings.
Video Gamesrotoballer.com

Call of Duty DFS Lineup Picks (5/30/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller's coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Welcome to the start of Stage four of the 2021 CDL Season! Seattle Surge really was testing my patience today, they had me really thinking they were about to pull it out but ended up choking in Control with less than 15 seconds left and then choked again in game 5 in SnD. It was a fantastic game though to watch as they all were. Minnesota did what we thought and beat Paris as MajorManiak stepped up finally and helped lead his team to a victory. And lastly, Mack and Asim had excellent games as they led NYSL to a 3-1 win over LAG!
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/30/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

The extended weekend rolls on but before we dive in, let’s take a moment to remember the men and women who gave their lives while defending our country. While we are at it, and even though it’s not Veterans Day, we should also take the time to recognize our current men and women serving in our military. Thank you for all that you do.
GolfCBS Sports

PGA DFS, Memorial Tournament 2021: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

Rory McIlroy is expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks this week for the 2021 Memorial Tournament. McIlroy earned his 19th-career PGA Tour victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and he enters the 2021 Memorial Tournament ranked inside the top-10 in driving distance (319.0), birdie average (4.39) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.679). The long ball hitter has secured five top-10 finishes this season, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the Memorial Tournament 2021, which tees off on Thursday from Muirfield Village.
MLBnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Tuesday 6/1/21

Although Tuesday's main slate features a handful of established aces, the mid-range at pitcher stands out as being attractive. Which names should we turn to there, and can they topple the big hurlers? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing his view of the pitchers, a lower-salaried arm who's worth a look despite a tough matchup, and the top stacks of the night.
MLBfantasypros.com

MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Saturday (6/5) PREMIUM

Saturday’s main slate is a modest six-gamer. As usual on small to medium-sized slates, I tighten the usable player pool, featuring only three pitchers and two stacks. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam contest at FanDuel >>. Saturday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. Is it a night Jacob deGrom is toeing the...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/30/21): MLB DFS Lineups

We have a typical 10-game main slate on DraftKings today starting at 1:05 pm Eastern. We have no Coors, a few aces, a rookie in Yankee Stadium, a lefty against Cleveland, and the first finale of a Royals-Twins series in 2021. Those are never quiet. Let's get to this!. The...
MLBnumberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Thursday 6/3/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBchatsports.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 6/9/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it’s the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you’re not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
UFCnumberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Helper: Fight Night 6/5/21

Combat sports are one of America's longest-standing active sports to wager on. This was evident throughout the late 1900s as boxing took the sports world by storm. From Muhammed Ali to Mike Tyson, several stars were born, and Americans around the country placed bets on who would win boxing matches. Nowadays, with boxing much smaller than it was throughout the 1900s, mixed martial arts has taken the lead as America's favorite combat sport.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic’s 2021 offseason: 3 bold predictions

If we were to poll the Orlando Magic faithful on the words to describe the Orlando Magic’s player and staff decisions over the last decade, I wholeheartedly believe one of the very last words that would appear on that list would be BOLD. Since Dwight Howard’s departure in 2012, the...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/11/2021

Philadelphia 76ers (54-25) vs. Atlanta Hawks (46-33) June 11, 2021 7:30 pm EDT. The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks meet Friday, June 11th in Game 3 of the NBA East Playoffs Second Round at the State Farm Arena. The 76ers and Hawks are fighting for a crucial 2-1 series lead with things evened up at 1-1.
NBAThe Spread

Suns vs. Nuggets Game 2, 6/11/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

The Suns cruised to back-to-back victories over the Nuggets in Phoenix but now that the series is shifting to Denver, will the Nuggets rebound with a win and a cover in Game 3 on Friday night? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. Game Snapshot. 533 Phoenix Suns (+1.5) at...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Friday 6/11

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...