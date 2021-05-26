Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

📽️ The MLB DFS Deeper Dive for DraftKings and FanDuel with Spags, Alex and Max 5/26/21 at 3 p.m. ET

By Alan Walsh
awesemo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB Deeper Dive brings you the best MLB DFS advice in the business. Tune in to hear Chris Spags, Alex Baker and Max Smotritskiy go in-depth on the evening slate. The guys will break down the pitching matchups, lineup news and notes, and general strategy to get you the best MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday, May 26, including Trevor Bauer taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros. Presented by OddsShopper.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Mlb Dfs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Houston Astros#Mlb Projections#Data Central#Matchups#Lineup Lock#Tune#Mound#Chance#Advice#General Strategy#Dfs Deeper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Corey Seager fractures hand in Dodgers’ victory over Marlins

LOS ANGELES ― Since returning home Tuesday, the Dodgers have won a game by coming from behind late. They won once by ambushing the other team’s starting pitcher and never looking back, and once by allowing their opponent to turn a large deficit into a save situation. Saturday, the Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Throws a Dig at Home Plate Umpire After Blown Call

Trevor Bauer is doing what he does best so far this season. Throwing baseballs and making friends. After a gutty effort on Friday night where he threw 126 pitches and pitched into the 7th inning, the right-hander was ready to throw a potshot at home plate umpire Chris Guccione for missing a key strike 3 call that cost Trevor about 10 more pitches in the inning.
MLBchatsports.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 5/27/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (5/25/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome RotoBallers to another set of Tuesday FanDuel lineup picks! It is another heavy slate of games on the main slate tonight. There is just two early evening game in the 6 o'clock ET hour and then everyone else is playing in the main slate. If you have questions about that early game, feel free to hit me up on Twitter with questions (@MarkStrausberg).
MLBgoingfor2.com

DFS MLB DraftKings Lineup Advice for 5/25/21

What’s up GF2 Fans! I’m back this week with some MLB DraftKings advice for you guys! Tuesday’s slate will consist of an amazing 13-games to choose from. This seems to be a very balanced slate for us to attack!. Pitchers. Joe Musgrove (SD) $9,500 @MIL. Musgrove is the type of...
Golfsportschatplace.com

PGA DFS: Charles Schwab Challenge FanDuel Lineup 5/27/21

Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at 8:50 AM (Colonial Country Club) The PGA will head to Texas this week as we have Charles Schwab Challenge this week at the Colonial Country Club! Let us take a look at our PGA FanDuel lineup that starts at 8:10 AM (EST). This is a...
MLBThe Spread

Cubs vs. Pirates, 5/26/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Cubs took the series opener versus the Pirates on Tuesday but will they cash again as a road favorite when these division rivals continue their series at 6:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday?. Game Snapshot. 901 Chicago Cubs (-146) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (+122); o/u 8.5. 6:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday,...
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/26 - Monkey Knife Fight

Wednesday brings a busy slate of MLB games and Monkey Knife Fight has contests for all of them, offering many chances to play and win!. Top pitching prospect Alek Manoah is making his major league debut for the Toronto Blue Jays after the 2019 first-round pick had a 0.50 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in his first three starts at AAA Buffalo.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/26/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! It's a nine-game schedule to get us over the midweek hump, and there are intriguing options up and down the pitching roster. Cincinnati and Washington throw out their first pitch at 7:05 pm ET tonight, and then we go all the way through the evening until San Francisco and Arizona take the field at 9:40 pm ET. As for the weather, a couple of games have a 10 percent chance of rain. However, it looks like the wind will come into play more than the rain. Boston, New York, and Detroit are expecting winds around 13 miles per hour or stronger. As of this writing, all the wind is blowing out in the four ballparks. Therefore, we may be in for a little more power in the Northeast part of the country tonight.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel MLB Draft Percentages: Monday 5/24/21

If you've played fantasy baseball over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Wednesday 5/26

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 5/25/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found that everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Tuesday 5/25/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
Hockeychatsports.com

3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Wednesday 5/26/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight's slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.
Charlotte, NCsportschatplace.com

DFS NASCAR: FanDuel Coca-Cola 600 Lineup - 5/30/21

Sunday, May 30th, 2020 at 6:00pm (Charlotte Motor Speedway) The NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Charlotte today as we will see NSACAR’s best square off in the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Let us check out our Fanduel lineup for today!. This is a cash lineup...
MLBrotoballer.com

Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS Picks (5/26/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of my Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS picks. I have been focusing on the NHL and a little bit of MLB but as we get closer to the summer months, we could see some really good CSGO tournaments pop up which means great DFS tournaments to play! As always, I will give you the stats and info you need to build the best lineups possible for your GPP and cash game CS:GO contests on DraftKings.
MLBrotoballer.com

Bubba's DraftKings DFS Breakdown - Daily MLB Quick Hits (5/28)

Welcome back to another edition of MLB DFS Quick Hits. Today we have a 12 game main slate to preview. Bubba (@bdentrek) will go over weather, totals, plays, and more to get your MLB DFS lineups ready. Be sure to subscribe to the MLB DFS Quick Hits, part of RotoBaller...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tony La Russa moves to second in MLB wins

Tony La Russa went to his bullpen to get the final six outs of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Tigers. The move paid off as Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks were each able to retire the side and lock down a 3-0 victory. With the Chicago White Sox victory, Tony La Russa surpassed John McGraw for sole possession of second place in major league history with 2,764 wins.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 6/7

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...