📽️ The MLB DFS Deeper Dive for DraftKings and FanDuel with Spags, Alex and Max 5/26/21 at 3 p.m. ET
The MLB Deeper Dive brings you the best MLB DFS advice in the business. Tune in to hear Chris Spags, Alex Baker and Max Smotritskiy go in-depth on the evening slate. The guys will break down the pitching matchups, lineup news and notes, and general strategy to get you the best MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday, May 26, including Trevor Bauer taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros. Presented by OddsShopper.www.awesemo.com