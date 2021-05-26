NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Wednesday, May 26th | Bradley Beal
Wednesday, May 26, has a front-loaded three-game slate with the first two games tipping off in the 7 o’clock hour. Let’s look at the three-game main slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball content, including the FREE NBA Deep Dive — the most in-depth article in the industry.www.awesemo.com