NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Wednesday, May 26th | Bradley Beal

With the season winding down, the time has come to vote on award winners and All-Nba players. As I am just a random guy on the internet, I do not have a vote on any of these awards. However, since I am a random guy on the internet who loves basketball, I have put a large amount of thought into who deserves these awards. With that said, these are my choices and my rationale for those choices. I will be following the ballot structure for the awards with a 1-3 for each award other than MVP and 1-5 for MVP.