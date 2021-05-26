newsbreak-logo
Jamie Chung 'Didn't Hesitate' To Speak Out About Anti-Asian Racism: 'I'm Speaking From Experience'

Cover picture for the articleAs crimes against the Asian American Pacific Island (AAPI) communities have increased in recent months, actress Jamie Chung is not holding back when it comes to speaking out. Hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased since the pandemic, and actress Jamie Chung joined a chorus of leading AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) voices to condemn the anti-Asian violence. “It came quite naturally, because honestly, I’m speaking from experience,” Jamie admitted to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, when discussing her decision to open up about the hate she has experienced as a member of the AAPI community. “Through my posts, you could really see me go through those stages of grief. You’re shocked and you’re confused, you’re angry, you’re sad. And now I’m like, ‘Okay, now, what’s the next step? How do we make this better?”

