WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County deputies arrested a man who kidnapped a child from their mother after a domestic dispute. According to a post on the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies got the call about a domestic dispute involving a minor at a home on 12th Avenue West. When they made it to the scene, deputies found 40-year-old Lewis Fussell after he had taken the child from the mother and ran into the woods. The child was taken safely to the mother.