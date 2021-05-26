Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

FanDuel Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Nikita Kucherov | 5/26

By Staff Writer
awesemo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL playoffs are underway and the FanDuel NHL DFS main slate brings us all three games to build lineups from tonight. The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups with a 3-2 series lead against the Florida Panthers. As always, Awesemo is bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your FanDuel NHL lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Nikita Kucherov is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Wednesday, May 26.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Dfs#Fanduel#Dfs Players#Fantasy Players#Fantasy Hockey#Fanduel Cheat Sheet#The Florida Panthers#Fanduel Nhl Dfs Picks#Draftkings#Fantasy Cruncher#Nhl Tools Nhl#Optimal Nhl Lineups#Dfs Projections#Nhl Playoffs#Nhl Projections#Daily Fantasy Lineups#Roster Players#Contests#Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
NHL
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLJanesville Gazette

Lightning strike first vs. Panthers in opening round of playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. — It didn’t take long for Nikita Kucherov to shake the rust off. Kucherov, playing in his first game in nearly eight months since hoisting the Stanley Cup last September in Edmonton, scored two power-play goals in the second period and assisted on another in the third in the Lightning’s first-round playoff opener against the Florida Panthers.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla.- — Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Kucherov Returns from Injured Reserve, Lifts Lightning Past Panthers

Tonight’s first game in the playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers went much the way anyone who has been paying attention to these two teams might have expected. The Lightning didn’t “flip the switch” and clean up their trend of sloppy play. The Panthers were incredibly entertaining. But Nikita Kucherov returned to the ice triumphantly and was the difference. Here are tonight’s thumbs:
Tampa, FLthescrumsports.com

Lightning Make Comeback Statement in Game 1 Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their vast playoff experience in their intense Game 1 win against the Florida Panthers. I’m sure there were doubts that the Lightning were going to be ready to defend their Cup. As a result of this comeback 5-4 playoff road victory, those concerns should be eased.
NHLNHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from winning the series opener

Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal late in the 3rd period to propel the Lightning to a 5-4 Game 1 win against the Panthers. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers have been waiting 28 years since both teams entered the National Hockey League a year apart to contest their first playoff series and turn a geographic rivalry into an actual one.
NHLfox13news.com

Lightning display Stanley Cup pedigree, sparked by Kucherov's return

TAMPA, Fla. - For 60 minutes, the Lightning and Panthers traded shots -- a first-round match that played out like a heavyweight championship. In the end, it was the Lightning's Stanley Cup pedigree shining through. "I just had the best seat in the house for it," said Lightning head coach...
NHLNebraskaTV

NHL Playoffs W2W4: Sunday's games were triple plays of incredible

(Bally Sports) – As someone who likes to dabble in the art of exaggeration and hyperbole a bit, I want to make it clear that the following statement is 100% serious and genuine: Sunday was the most fun and enjoyable day of playoff hockey that I can remember in a long, long time.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dazzles in return

Kucherov (hip) scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1. Tampa fans can breathe a sigh of relief -- after missing all of the regular season, Kucherov looked just fine in a featured role to open the postseason. He led all Lightning forwards with 19:21 of ice time. The Russian winger scored twice in the second period to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead, then assisted on Brayden Point's equalizer in the third period. Kucherov racked up seven goals and 34 points in 25 playoff contests last season, and he's off to a good start this time around.
NHLcbslocal.com

Lightning Beat Panthers 5-4 In Game 1 Of Playoff Series

SUNRISE (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLUSA Today

Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 1 vs. Florida Panthers on Brayden Point's late goal

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLNHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Panthers - Game 1

Live updates from the BB&T Center where the Bolts face the Cats in Game 1 of the First Round. With the regular season now behind them, the Lightning open the 2021 Playoffs on Sunday night in Game 1 against the Panthers. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio...
NHLNHL

NHL, 'Immigrantly' podcast partner to celebrate API Heritage Month

APNA hockey founders, Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award winner featured. Editor's note: The NHL is celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May by highlighting the history and growing impact of people of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage at all levels of hockey. Today, a look at how the NHL is collaborating with the fast-growing "Immigrantly" podcast.
NHLNHL

Price healthy, will start for Canadiens in Game 1

Goalie excited about 'golden opportunity' against Maple Leafs after recovering from concussion. Carey Price said he's feeling good and is optimistic about the Montreal Canadiens beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a clean slate. The goalie will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Campbell to start for Maple Leafs in Game 1 against Canadiens

Goalie will play ahead of Andersen, who missed 24 of final 25 with knee injury. Jack Campbell will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, TVAS). "Really,...
NHLNHL

Perron remains in NHL COVID-19 protocol for Blues, could miss Game 1

O'Reilly says team preparing for Avalanche without leading scorer, 'heart and soul'. David Perron remained in the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and the St. Louis' Blues' leading scorer could miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday. The forward would have to clear protocol to play...
NHLNHL

Bruins look for more from top line against Capitals in Game 2

Forwards Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak held to one assist in series-opening loss. The Boston Bruins are looking for more out of their top line when they visit the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). The...