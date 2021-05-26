FanDuel Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Nikita Kucherov | 5/26

The NHL playoffs are underway and the FanDuel NHL DFS main slate brings us all three games to build lineups from tonight. The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups with a 3-2 series lead against the Florida Panthers. As always, Awesemo is bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your FanDuel NHL lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Nikita Kucherov is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Wednesday, May 26.