Cedar Rapids Cemetery Hosts Memorial Day Weekend ‘Avenue Of Flags’ [PHOTOS]

We've spent a lot of time indoors thanks to the pandemic. With all of this warm weather we've been having, it's time to get out and have some fun. Even though we have the luxury of going back to the movie theaters, sitting inside may not seem so nice. If you want to get that movie experience without being coupped up indoors for a few hours, cruise on over to the drive-in. In fact, if you're in the mood for a short road trip, there's a brand new drive-in theater opening this weekend.