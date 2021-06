The ongoing pandemic has made clear that there are major problems with the extremely costly, bureaucratic, inefficient, unwieldy and unsustainable US health care system. First, it doesn’t cover lots of people. It’s estimated that about 31 million residents did not have health insurance in 2020 and tens of millions more did not have adequate health insurance coverage. Many without insurance said they couldn’t afford the costs – high premiums, co-pays and deductibles. The large job losses during the pandemic also showed linking health care insurance to the workplace is problematic. Workers are at risk of losing their health insurance whenever there is a major economic downturn.