First Alert Forecast: 90s are back, big changes for Memorial Day weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington pinged a high temperature in the 90s Monday and then the 80s Tuesday. Acknowledging a sunny, summery high pressure ridge, today’s highs soared back into the 90s on the back of southwesterly breezes for locations away from the coast. The average high for Wilmington for May 26 is 83; the record for this date was a blistering 100 set just two years ago during the epically hot May of 2019.www.wect.com