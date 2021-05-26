Cancel
Georgia State

State of Georgia to purchase economic development mega-site in Bryan County

On Common Ground News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brian Kemp meets with the Bryan County Economic Development Team and representatives from its four-county region representing the Savannah Harbor Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority. Photo provided by the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp. Site poised to provide scores of high-quality jobs in the region. ATLANTA– Gov. Brian...

ocgnews.com
Georgia Statewtoc.com

Officials: Fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Fentanyl overdoses are spreading across Georgia. Some people are taking pills sold to them as Xanax or Percocet. Officials say they are finding overdose clusters around Savannah and Columbus. Most cases initially were found around Augusta. The state Public Health Department warned of the problem in...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Looking for a job? FedEx is adding 800 new positions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Residents react to Georgia ending federal unemployment benefits. FedEx Ground has announced it's hiring more than 800 people at its Savannah location. The open positions will mainly be for package handlers, who load and unload the deliveries. Most of the positions may become full-time opportunities...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Wayne County business expansion to deliver 75 additional jobs

May 17—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Domtar Corporation will invest more than $60 million to expand its Engineered Absorbent Materials manufacturing operations in Jesup, delivering 75 additional jobs to Wayne County. "I thank Georgia-based EAM Corporation for continuing to create jobs and opportunities for the hard-working Georgians...
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Kimberly Ballard-Washington Named President of Savannah State University

The Board of Regents today named Kimberly Ballard-Washington president of Savannah State University, effective immediately. Ballard-Washington has served as Savannah State’s interim president since President Cheryl Dozier retired in June 2019. Prior to her appointment as interim president, she practiced law for 20 years advising the public universities and colleges within USG.
WJCL

Conflicting mask ordinances on city and county level in Georgia

The new CDC mask wearing guidance is being met with mixed reactions from Georgia officials. The Chatham County Commission has adopted the new guidance into their mask ordinance, while Savannah officials have kept their ordinance the same despite the new recommendation. Commissioner Chester Ellis says the new guidance could be...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.