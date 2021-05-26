Cancel
Microsoft CEO Teases ‘Next Generation’ Windows Update

By lvhadmin
lvhspiratepress.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis website might earn affiliate commissions from the hyperlinks on this web page. Terms of use. Microsoft’s Construct convention is occurring this week, however the firm isn’t going to speak about its huge Home windows revamp. It is taking place, although. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased what is going to allegedly be the most important replace to Home windows in years. According to The Verge, Nadella guarantees that the “subsequent era” of Home windows will enhance the OS and create new alternatives for builders.

Satya Nadella
