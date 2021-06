Outside is opening up again, the sun is shining more, and one of this year's biggest hits could heat up this season as the 2021 song of the summer. Billboard's Jason Lipshutz already offered up an early song of the summer forecast back in March, with Silk Sonic's (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) "Leave the Door Open" and Cardi B's "Up" -- which both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- being among the top contenders. After Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" was a top choice last year, Justin Bieber could continue the fruit-forward crusade with "Peaches," featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar.