Jeff Bezos to hand over Amazon CEO role to Andy Jassy on July 5, anniversary of company’s creation

By lvhadmin
lvhspiratepress.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon founder Jeff Bezos put an expiration date on his tenure as CEO, saying Wednesday morning that Andy Jassy will succeed him within the function on July 5. “We selected that date as a result of it’s sentimental for me, the day Amazon was included in 1994, precisely 27 years in the past,” Bezos stated, addressing shareholders through webcast throughout his last annual assembly as CEO, held nearly as a result of pandemic.

lvhspiratepress.org
Person
Jeff Bezos
Amazon announces dates for 2021 Prime Day

Nearly 50 cents out of every retail dollar Americans spend online now go to Amazon—the company commanded 47% of the retail e-commerce market share in 2020, and that number is expected to reach fully 50% in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many retailers big and small, Amazon has thrived, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company accounting for nearly one-third of all e-commerce sales in the United States in 2020. To handle the surge in online retail and home-delivery demand, Amazon added hundreds of thousands of workers, breaking past the 1 million employee mark in late 2020.
CCTV Script 28/05/21

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 28, 2021, Friday. Jeff Bezos, who confirmed earlier that he would step down as Amazon CEO, announced the official handover time this week. According to Bezos, he will pass the CEO baton to Andy Jassy on July 5, the 27th anniversary of Amazon's birth. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board and remains the largest individual shareholder of the company.
IBTimes

Amazon Shifts Policy On Controversial Worker Monitoring System

Amazon shifted policy on a controversial employee productivity monitoring system Tuesday as a coalition of US labor unions took aim at the firm, saying a need for speed in warehouses led to injuries. Workers at Amazon warehouses are hurt more often and more severely than peers employed at retail rivals...
Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO

Last February, Jeff Bezos confirmed his resignation as CEO of Amazon. Today, the founder of the ecommerce giant revealed when he will step down to make way for his successor, Andy Jassy. Yesterday, March 26, after it was announced that Amazon bought MGM Studios, Bezos confirmed that Jassy will take...
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Weighs In on MGM Deal; Andy Jassy to Take Over as Amazon CEO July 5. Amazon bought MGM because of its “vast, deep catalogue of much beloved intellectual property,” CEO Jeff Bezos said Wednesday during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. “And with the…. Amazon Prime Passes 200 Million...
Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Will ‘Reimagine and Develop’ MGM Library for 21st Century

Jeff Bezos is ready for Amazon to get its hands on MGM’s extensive library, which the tech giant bought for $8.45 billion on Wednesday. “The acquisition thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast deep catalogue of much beloved intellectual property. With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century. It’s going to be a lot of fun work, and people who love stories are going to be the big beneficiaries,” Bezos said Wednesday during Amazon’s shareholder meeting, which was held just hours after the deal was announced.
Bezos plans to pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. “We chose that date because...
Bezos' final shareholder meeting as CEO looks to Amazon's future

While Jeff Bezos scored some wins at his last shareholder meeting before he steps down as Amazon's chief executive, he acknowledged the company has plenty of work to do to address issues related to the climate and workplace safety, and emphasized it has more changes ahead. “In my 2002 shareholder...