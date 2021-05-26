Jeff Bezos to hand over Amazon CEO role to Andy Jassy on July 5, anniversary of company’s creation
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos put an expiration date on his tenure as CEO, saying Wednesday morning that Andy Jassy will succeed him within the function on July 5. "We selected that date as a result of it's sentimental for me, the day Amazon was included in 1994, precisely 27 years in the past," Bezos stated, addressing shareholders through webcast throughout his last annual assembly as CEO, held nearly as a result of pandemic.