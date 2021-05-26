Jeff Bezos to hand over Amazon CEO role to Andy Jassy on July 5, anniversary of company’s creation

Jeff Bezos is ready for Amazon to get its hands on MGM’s extensive library, which the tech giant bought for $8.45 billion on Wednesday. “The acquisition thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast deep catalogue of much beloved intellectual property. With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century. It’s going to be a lot of fun work, and people who love stories are going to be the big beneficiaries,” Bezos said Wednesday during Amazon’s shareholder meeting, which was held just hours after the deal was announced.