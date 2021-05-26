Cancel
Royalston, MA

Seeking donations for community tag sale

Athol Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROYALSTON — In addition to the Friends of the Royalston Library’s Plant and Book Sale set for Saturday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., the Royalston Historical Society will hold an upscale tag sale to benefit ongoing renovations at the museum. Michael Adams, a Royalston resident, is reaching out to the...

www.atholdailynews.com
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

A roundup of historical society summer plans

With Spring coming, also comes the opening of the historical societies in the area. Those societies that are open will be following all federal state and local COVID-19 protocols. Orange Historical Society will be open; however, there will be no breakfast on the porch or musical performances, due to COVID-19....
Worcester County, MAleominsterchamp.com

Rollstone Bank & Trust donates $10,000 to North Star Family Services

The Rollstone Bank & Trust Foundation has made a $10,000 donation to North Star Family Services to continue to support its work serving homeless families in Northern Worcester County. North Star Family Services (formerly the Montachusett Interfaith Hospitality Network, Inc.) started its work housing homeless families in 2003. Throughout 2020,...
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘The best of Worcester’: City comes together to extend expiring program that delivered 73 tons of food to help the community

Volunteers wheeled dozens of boxes filled with food around the side entrance of the Belmont AME Zion Church in Worcester. In the basement of the church, not far from a small mountain of boxes, Rev. Clyde Talley praised the efforts by the community to continue the Farmers To Family program despite federal funding ending by the later this month.
Gardner, MAthegardnernews.com

When big-screen entertainment in Gardner was only a quick drive away

With the arrival of spring come memories of spending a weekend with your date at the drive-in movies. And this city had one of the area’s finest spots when it came to outdoor motion picture theaters. Gardner’s Mohawk Drive-In debuted for the first time 71 years ago this year, on...