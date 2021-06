North Chicago Ald. Bob Runnels, 6th Ward, just retired at 86 — for the fourth time, and from his fourth career spanning 64 years, most of it in public service. Joining the United States Navy in 1953 at 18, Runnels retired for the first time in 1973 when he was immediately hired as a television news reporter, where he eventually became a hall of fame journalist. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars, with a tour in the latter.