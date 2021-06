When a chaplain was unable to visit an intubated patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital, critical care nurse Emily Allen called on God and Google. A quick internet search taught her just enough about Presbyterianism to pass along key prayers to the fellow nurses on her ward, and soon she, three other women and a male nurse stood together in the elderly man’s intensive care room, offering up to the hereafter the soul of their COVID patient in a manner roughly akin to the last rites.