(Blaine, MN) -- The TPC Twin Cities will welcome fans back to the PGA Tour's 3M Open in Blaine this summer. There were no spectators on the golf course last year due to the pandemic. Tournament director Mike Welch said they expect a strong field and a robust schedule of events during the week that fans will get the chance to enjoy. No word yet on how many fans will be allowed at Minnesota's PGA tournament July 19th through 25th. A limited number of tickets for the 3M Open go on sale next Wednesday.