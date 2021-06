BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police were getting calls Tuesday about a bear sighting in Lake Forest. A spokesperson says the department received three calls from the same area, but officers never saw it. In a Facebook post-Tuesday, a woman posted that a neighbor's surveillance camera on Lakeview Loop captured the bear walking around in the back yard and that someone else spotted it a few miles away on Champions Way, which is near Daphne High School. Last night, we showed you images of a black bear in Belforest about 10 miles away from Tuesday's sighting.