Santa Rosa County, FL

Hurricane season starts June 1, runs through Nov. 30

Santa Rosa Press Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn preparation for the 2021 hurricane season, Santa Rosa County recently updated the evacuation zone map as part of a statewide evacuation zone study through the Florida Department of Emergency Management. "With the evacuation zone map being updated, residents should first check to see if their evacuation zone has been...

Santa Rosa County, FLnavarrenewspaper.com

Portion of Tiger Point Blvd. to remain closed

Tiger Point Boulevard will remained closed until Mon., May 17 for repairs between Tibet Dr. and Willowood Ln. due to a sinkhole. Use caution when approaching the area and seek an alternate route. Public works crews have discovered the source of the issue and are actively working to repair the...
Santa Rosa County, FLwuwf.org

Santa Rosa To Seek Damages, Lost Revenue From Skanska

Santa Rosa County commissioners Tuesday night hired a number of local law firms to recover damages and lost revenue as a result of the Escambia Bay Bridge being knocked out during Hurricane Sally in September. Commissioners, like hundreds of people across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, blame the bridge damage...
Milton, FLSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Mosquito Control prepares for abatement, offers prevention tips for residents

MILTON — With a rise in moisture and temperature comes an increase in mosquitoes. While these pesky insects are seemingly unavoidable, the Santa Rosa County Mosquito Control Department works tirelessly to protect residents and visitors through abatement programs, public awareness and education campaigns. The county uses an Integrated Mosquito Management...
Santa Rosa County, FLssrnews.com

Santa Rosa County Celebrates Expansion of Gulf Cable

Santa Rosa County plans to announce a 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 18 groundbreaking for Project Atlas, which in December was revealed to be a 160,000-square-foot expansion of Gulf Cable, located in Santa Rosa Industrial Park in East Milton. “I am thankful that we have more high-paying jobs coming to Santa...
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Covington County in south central Alabama Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Florala, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker and Oriole Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Santa Rosa County, FLSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Garcon Point Bridge toll suspension further extended

TALLAHASSEE — Pursuant to Executive Order 21-104, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. has directed Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) to further extend the toll suspension for the Garcon Point Bridge. The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while...
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 641 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Baker to 5 miles southeast of Oriole Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Santa Rosa County, FLfloridahealth.gov

Rabies Alert Extended for Santa Rosa County

Milton, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County has extended the rabies alert for the Jay area. The alert is in response to a second report of a positive test result for rabies in a fox on May 11, 2021. The rabies alert will remain in effect for the next 60 days. An animal with rabies may appear sick or lethargic, have problems swallowing, or drool or salivate excessively. A wild animal may appear tamer than usual and some animals may have no visible symptoms.
Florida StateSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Florida Master Gardener volunteer training program begins in June

MILTON — Do you love gardening or want to learn about gardening and share that knowledge with others in the community? Consider becoming a Florida Master Gardener volunteer. The University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) trains volunteers for the Florida Master Gardener Program. The 15-week course includes indoor and outdoor classroom work and hands-on activities.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Alabama, northwest Florida, and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe, and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, Wayne. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Heavy rainfall associated with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will occur across the area this afternoon into Wednesday afternoon. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Rainfall totals of 1" to 3" may occur, with locally higher totals possible where heavy showers and thunderstorms train over the same area.
Santa Rosa County, FLSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Last day for Santa Rosa strategic plan virtual open house

MILTON — Today is the last day for residents to provide input through the Santa Rosa County Strategic Plan virtual open house on the project website, www.santarosa2035.com. The virtual open house is an online space that residents can visit at their convenience and contains the same project information, maps and opportunities for input as the live open houses.
Santa Rosa County, FLfl.gov

2021 Santa Rosa Master Gardener Volunteer Training

Do you love gardening or want to learn about gardening and share that knowledge with others in the community? Consider becoming a Florida Master Gardener volunteer. Master Gardeners serve as volunteers in the community educating residents on Florida-friendly landscaping. Projects include:. providing residents with advice on landscapes. educating local groups...
Florida StateSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Local FTA members help keep Santa Rosa trails beautiful

Who doesn’t enjoy wandering the myriad hiking and biking trails the state of Florida has to offer? And who doesn’t assume that our tax dollars pay someone to build and maintain these trails?. Such is not the case. The Florida Trails Association maintains the trails through our state. The FTA...