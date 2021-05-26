Hurricane season starts June 1, runs through Nov. 30

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Alabama, northwest Florida, and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe, and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, Wayne. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Heavy rainfall associated with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will occur across the area this afternoon into Wednesday afternoon. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Rainfall totals of 1" to 3" may occur, with locally higher totals possible where heavy showers and thunderstorms train over the same area.