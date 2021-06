Soko & Sev throw down a mix filled to the brim with their own originals to take listeners to a state of techno heaven!. One of the hottest duos in the techno scene right now is Belgrade-based duo Soko & Sev. These two have been rising through the ranks and taking no prisoners along the way with releases that are immersive and perfect for those peak hours of a warehouse rave. Last year, they delivered some sensational releases in the form of the Bassiani EP on Playoff and The Beginning EP on Reload Black Label, which kept their growing fanbase satiated while shows were put on pause.