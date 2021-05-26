Billings man defrauded investors of over $300K, state alleges

May 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced charges against 15 individuals for allegedly conspiring to defraud at. least 30 known victims out of their retirement savings through an international Ponzi scheme. Targeting elderly Filipino victims, the fraudulent scheme aimed to solicit millions in investments for the construction of a resort in the Philippines called the Pagudpud Sands Resort (PSR), a resort which has yet to open or generate income. The defendants are being charged today on an array of felony counts including grand theft, financial elder abuse, sale of unqualified security, communications containing untrue statements and omissions of material facts, and use of a device, scheme, or artifice to defraud in the offer, purchase, or sale of a security.