Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Billings man defrauded investors of over $300K, state alleges

By AJ Etherington
Billings Gazette
 7 days ago

A Yellowstone County man who investigators say promised extraordinary returns on investments pleaded not guilty to felony fraud charges Wednesday. In 2017, the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance opened an investigation into William J. Kuzma after a report from one of three alleged victims indicated fraud. Kuzma allegedly received up to $310,000 for investments in companies that would not be returned – let alone multiplied.

billingsgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Local
Montana Business
Yellowstone County, MT
Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Business
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Bank Fraud#Insurance Fraud#Guilty Of Fraud#Alleged Victims#District Court#Felony Fraud Charges#Fraudulent Practices#Investigators#Money#Charging Documents#Investors#Wire Transfer Records#Investments#Man#Extraordinary Returns#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
LawPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Markland Mall owner faces lawsuit alleging it misled investors

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the owner of Markland Mall alleging the company misled investors about its deteriorating financial situation. The lawsuit was filed Monday against Washington Prime Group by California law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.
Gardena, CAmynewsla.com

Gardena Man Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding Lenders

A Gardena man was sentenced Monday to 13 1/2 years in federal prison for running a multi-year scam in which he fraudulently obtained nearly $1 million in business loans by setting up shell corporations — complete with people paid to pose as fake corporate “officers” – that deceived small business lenders into believing they were legitimate companies.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Announces Charges Against Several Individuals on Allegations of Defrauding Elders of $5 Million Through International Ponzi Scheme

May 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced charges against 15 individuals for allegedly conspiring to defraud at. least 30 known victims out of their retirement savings through an international Ponzi scheme. Targeting elderly Filipino victims, the fraudulent scheme aimed to solicit millions in investments for the construction of a resort in the Philippines called the Pagudpud Sands Resort (PSR), a resort which has yet to open or generate income. The defendants are being charged today on an array of felony counts including grand theft, financial elder abuse, sale of unqualified security, communications containing untrue statements and omissions of material facts, and use of a device, scheme, or artifice to defraud in the offer, purchase, or sale of a security.
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

Manhattan man faces federal charges of defrauding Wichita bank

A Manhattan man faces a number of federal charges, after being accused of defrauding a Wichita bank out of more than $127,000 in COVID-19 aid. Clifford Townsend has been charged with two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement and two counts of money laundering. Prosecutors allege Townsend claimed on an application for Paycheck Protection Program money that his business had 15 employees. In reality, Global Network Corporation had no employees. A grand jury indictment lists Townsend as the registered agent and CEO.
Nevada Statethecoastlandtimes.com

Nevada woman sentenced to over 14 years in prison, ordered to pay over $13 million in restitution for defrauding NC Medicaid

Latisha Harron, a Las Vegas, Nevada resident, was sentenced May 18 to 170 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $13,396,921.64 in restitution to the North Carolina Medicaid Program on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349; aggravated identity theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028A; and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1956(h), according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
Lavaca, ARSouthwest Times Record

Lavaca man charged with defrauding U.S. of more than $88 million

A 42-year-old Lavaca man has been charged with attempting to defraud the United States for more than $88 million. Billy Joe Taylor, who owns testing laboratories Vitas Laboratories LLC and Beach Tox LLC, allegedly made more than $42 million of the $88 million in false and fraudulent claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said.
Santa Clara, CAlawofficer.com

Charges dismissed against Apple exec accused of bribing police officers with iPads

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... SANTA CLARA, California – Bribery charges against Apple’s Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer have been dismissed by a California court. Moyer was accused of offering iPads as bribes to obtain concealed-weapons permits for Apple employees. Judge Eric S. Geffon dismissed arguments of corrupt intent as “pure speculation” that were “not supported by the evidence presented to the grand jury.”
Violent Crimeskfgo.com

Chauvin seeks probation for Floyd death, state wants 30 years

(Reuters) -Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a judge on Wednesday for probation after being convicted for the murder of George Floyd, while the prosecution said his crime “shocked the Nation’s conscience” and he should be imprisoned for 30 years. In a motion filed with Hennepin County District Judge...
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Cruelty charges continued

ROMNEY — The owner of the Love Shack dog rescue will find out Monday if she gets 7 of her dogs back, but the criminal case against her has been continued for another 3 months. Sabrina Droescher was in magistrate court briefly Tuesday afternoon for a pretrial hearing on 103...
Long Branch, NJMiddletown Press

Cop accused of running home meth lab will remain jailed

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A veteran police officer accused of operating a methamphetamine lab at his home will remain jailed until his trial, a state appellate court judge ruled. Christopher Walls, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch force, was suspended without pay from his job following his May...
LawApple Insider

Bribery case against Apple security chief Thomas Moyer dismissed

A Superior Court judge has dismissed a bribery charge against Apple security chief Thomas Moyer, which had alleged he donated iPads in return for concealed firearm permits. Following a grand jury indictment against Moyer in November 2020, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Eric Geffon has now dismissed the case, citing a lack of evidence.