Women often worry that these are going to make them look dumpy or matronly, but they’re so on-trend that you’ll be able to find an iteration that works for you. They’re great for bad body days! Go midi or long, unless you’re confident about your legs – in which case try a knee-length design. Think about whether you’d like it to flare out from under the bust or really draw in at the waist which concentrates the volume on your lower half.