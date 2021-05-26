Branford Marsalis' 'Ma Rainey' Score Makes 100-Year-Old Blues Sound Relevant Today

The Black List, a collection of unproduced screenplays and pilots, puts out a list every year of exciting potential projects, a list put together by the very people who have the power to make those projects a reality, Hollywood’s elite producers. The way the list is structured for 2020 is that a project must receive at least seven different mentions from seven different producers to be included on the list and are ordered according to the total number of mentions that that project receives, meaning that the list itself is not a top-five or ten or twenty but does show which projects producers are most excited about: if a hypothetical film receives 21 mentions, for example, that’s three times the minimum number of mentions required to appear on the list, meaning that that film might just have enough of Hollywood’s momentum behind it to be made in the future.