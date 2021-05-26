Disgraced School Resource Officer Gets Life Behind Bars for Sodomy of a Child Under 14 Years Old, Rape
The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday that a former sheriff’s deputy and former school resource officer convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child younger than 14 and rape was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 50 years, when the defendant would be in his eighties. Mark Scheetz, 32, was convicted by a jury of his peers in April of two counts of criminal aggravated sodomy, two counts of rape, and other crimes.lawandcrime.com