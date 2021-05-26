Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

Disgraced School Resource Officer Gets Life Behind Bars for Sodomy of a Child Under 14 Years Old, Rape

By Matt Naham
Posted by 
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday that a former sheriff’s deputy and former school resource officer convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child younger than 14 and rape was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 50 years, when the defendant would be in his eighties. Mark Scheetz, 32, was convicted by a jury of his peers in April of two counts of criminal aggravated sodomy, two counts of rape, and other crimes.

lawandcrime.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgraced#Child Rape#Child Sexual Exploitation#Life Imprisonment#Criminal Investigation#F L Schlagle High School#Officer#Bars#Prison#Police#Attorney General#Parole#Deputy#Incidents#Dating#Kansas Law#Norton County#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Investigation
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

Cops Save Woman Who Slashed Her Own Throat Outside of Ex-Girlfriend’s Apartment: She Had a ‘Thousand-yard Stare on Her Face’

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say that what began as a response to suspected road rage quickly escalated to an incident requiring life-saving measures. A woman one officer described as having a “thousand-yard stare on her face” shockingly and suddenly slashed her own throat in a vehicle two weeks ago, but cops immediately smashed a window and saved her life.
Miami-dade County, FLPosted by
Law & Crime

Miami Police Release Video of Banquet Hall Mass Shooting Suspects; Distraught Father Tells Son’s Killers They ‘Will Burn!’

The Miami-Dade Police Department released a video on Monday showing the suspects in the early Sunday shooting that left two dead and more than 20 people injured. The video shows three masked suspects exiting a white Nissan Pathfinder and running towards El Mula Banquet Hall, where they allegedly fired “indiscriminately into [a] crowd” and murdered two people that had gathered for a rap concert.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Law & Crime

Convicted Murderer Tortured, Dissected, and Decapitated Cellmate; Guards Reported Both Men Alive: Inspector General Report

Guards on duty at California’s Corcoran State Prison failed to notice that a convicted murderer allegedly decapitated, tortured, and dissected his cellmate, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday. According to the newspaper, the state inspector general’s office released two new reports concerning the gruesome slaying of inmate Luis Romero, 44,...
Miami-dade County, FLPosted by
Law & Crime

‘Targeted and Cowardly’ Mass Shooting: Three Suspects Opened Fire on Crowd Outside Concert, Police Say

Three shooters opened fire on a crowd outside of a concert overnight in Miami-Dade County, Florida, police said. Patrons were standing outside the building when an SUV drove up to the front of the business, cops said. The suspects stepped out of the vehicle, and fired “indiscriminately into the crowd,” officers said. Two people died at the scene, eight were taken to local hospitals, and twelve were self-transported for medical care, authorities said. At least one victim was described as being in critical condition.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Law & Crime

‘I Could Make Up a Fake Arrest and Put You in Jail’: Police Chief Agrees to Plead Guilty to Threatening an Arrest Over Negative Facebook Post

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday charged a Pennsylvania police chief for allegedly violating a man’s civil rights. The charges came after the chief threatened to arrest the man for posting “critical” comments against the chief and his department on Facebook. According to court records, the chief has agreed to plead guilty and has also agreed to resign from the force.
Granbury, TXPosted by
Law & Crime

Retired FBI Agent Convinced Woman She Was on ‘Secret Probation,’ Scammed Her into Paying for His House, Mercedes, and Pickup Truck: Feds

A retired FBI agent is on the other side of the law after federal prosecutors say he scammed a Granbury, Texas woman out of $800,000 across several years by convincing her that she was on “secret probation” for “drug crimes” in “Judge Anderson’s court in Austin, Texas.” She wasn’t, prosecutors say, and they noted that Judge Anderson doesn’t exist. Prosecutors also allege that the retired agent convinced the woman her family was trying to take money she had inherited from her grandmother “and that she should distance herself from them.”
Violent CrimesPosted by
Law & Crime

Prosecutor Says Aiden Fucci Stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 Times, Told Friends He Had Plan to Murder Within a Month

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed no fewer than 114 times by her assailant even as she lay dying — and knew she would die — earlier this month. That’s according to Florida’s Seventh Judicial District State Attorney R.J. Larizza, who on Thursday offered harrowing new details about the brutal alleged murder and final moments in the life of the 13-year-old Florida girl.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Law & Crime

No Charges for National Guard Soldiers and Police in Shooting Death of Black Owner of Popular Barbecue Restaurant

There will be no charges against two Louisville police officers and two Kentucky National Guard soldiers who opened fire and killed popular barbecue restaurant owner David McAtee, 53. Commonwealth Attorney Thomas B. Wine (D) of the 30th Judicial Circuit declined to bring a case involving McAtee’s death to a grand jury, saying that the man had fired two shots before one of the National Guard soldiers shot him in the chest.
Ohio StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Ohio Woman, 36, Accused of Setting Her 62-Year-Old Husband on Fire During Argument About a Phone

A woman allegedly lit her husband on fire, say deputies in Ashtabula County, Ohio. Tiffany Hall, 36, was arrested Sunday, authorities said. There were a 911 call from a neighbor contacting deputies, who arrived at the 6900 block of Parks Roads right before noon Sunday, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, 62, said he and Hall were arguing about using the phone, deputies said. He alleged that she took a bucket of gasoline, threw it on him, and lit him on fire. The man survived the encounter. In this account, he ran to a neighbor’s home across the street, and they sprayed him using a hose.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Sending Slew of Threatening and Racist Emails Containing the N-Word to New Orleans TV Station

A Louisiana woman was recently arrested on cyberstalking charges after allegedly sending a series of threatening and racist emails to a local TV news station. Caroline Kain, 57, was arrested on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and Orleans Parish court records reviewed by Law&Crime. The defendant...